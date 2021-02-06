I’m the Truest Queen; the Rest are Alarm Clocks — Iona Reine shades Wendy Shay

Ghanaian singer Iona Reine has sent a subluminal message to Wendy Shay over the “1 Queen” contention.

According to Iona Reine, she is the only and original Queen of Ghana music.

Yesterday, the “Obra” singer first tweeted that she is “1 Queen”, a tweet inspired by the “1 DON, 1 GAD, 1 KING, 1 SUSHI”, etc. brouhaha.

READ ALSO: Melanin Popping! Princess Shyngle drops First Photos after Marriage

Wendy Shay also followed up later in the night with a tweet “1 Queen”.

This prompted a reply from Iona Reine on Saturday morning which sees her tag Wendy as an alarm clock.

Her tweet reads: “I am the only and truest queen of GHANA music the rest are alarm clocks they wake GHANA up #1QUEEN”

I am the only and truest queen of GHANA music the rest are alarm clocks they wake GHANA up #1QUEEN👑 — iOna reine (@ionareine) February 6, 2021

It is worth noting that, the “Pray For The World” crooner is sometimes referred to as ‘Ghana Wake Up’.

This is in view of the fact that it has been a default postscript phrase on most of her messages, in recent times.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments