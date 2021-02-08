Musician Unruly Grank Stabbed to Death

Ghanaain dancehall musician Unruly Grank real name Emmanuel Aisin has been stabbed to death.

The sad incident happened on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at the Highness Music act’s base in Cape Coast, specifically the Castle area.

Information available to PlugTimes reveals Unruly Grank was stabbed few days after argument with a fellow dancehall musician surfaced on Facebook.

This news source has gathered that he was reportedly stabbed by a crew member of fellow musician Kahpun.

The reports also adds that the two had been ‘beefing’ for some time now.

There has been a number of reactions from celebrities and fans alike on the death of Unruly Grank.

Key among them is Samini who has called for a stop to violence in the African dancehall industry.

Sad news I’m hearing about a stabbing incident in cape coast resulting in a young dancehall artist’s sudden death.. RIP to de yout #UnrulyGrank ..The violence in the African dancehall must STOP. We are all responsible for the way our next generation are behave. 😞😞😞 — SAMINI (@samini_dagaati) February 8, 2021

