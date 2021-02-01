Entertainment

Sista Afia with Too Much Sauce in New Month Photos

PlugTimes.com February 1, 2021
Sista Afia latest photos 2021

Ghanaian singer Sista Afia has welcomed the new month of February 2021 with saucy photos.

The BK Records act is seen seated on an antique corner sofa.

She dons a ocean blue colour, bodicon dress while she rocks a beautiful black curly hair.

Sista Afia‘s nails matched her earrings and she wears a very beautiful smile in these frozen second moments captured by Manuel Photography.

She wrote: “new month Same Sauce.”

Check Sista Afia‘s February 2021 photos out:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

