DJ Advicer of Happy FM has Died

DJ Advicer has been confirmed dead, after going into hibernation for some time now.

The revered Ghanaian disc jockey died in the early hours of Thursday, March 4, 2021.

Real name Isaac De-Graft Danquah, DJ Advicer, before his death had reportedly been indisposed for some time.

The cause of death of the OAP is currently unknown.

He was the host of “Ayekoo After Drive” on the Asylum-based radio station.

There has been reaction about DJ Advicer‘s demise, from his close friends and some industry folks.

These include the legendary Tommy Annan-Forson, music producer Wei Ye Oteng, OAP Koo Sebor, and many more.

Tommy Annan-Forson wrote: OMG,I’m in total shock, dj advicer gone? One of my top students at rabodef.😪😪😪oh death.

Wei Ye Oteng wrote: I love u bro, and am glad to have been there for u on your last days, may God be with u, noo one pushed u, u went yourself. The supreme selector. Ayekoooo Rest well bro. Deejay Advicer

Koo Sebor wrote: Ah DJ Advicer ? How ?

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

