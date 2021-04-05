5 Ghanaians Arrested in Dubai for Trafficking Marijuana

PlugTimes.com April 22, 2021

At least five (5) Ghanaians have been arrested in Dubai while trying to traffic marijuana (weed) into the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The arrests were made at separate times between the month of January to March 2021.

This has been made known by the Consulate General of the Republic of Ghana in Dubai in a statement dated 21st April 2021.

The statement adds that the parcels containing the weed were given to them by their agents in Ghana, who had acquired the UAE visa for them.

These persons were instructed to hand over the parcels to the counterpart agents in the UAE on arrival.

Out of the five(5), one (1) has been convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment, probably for carrying weed he was not aware of.

The Consulate has since advised Ghanaians enroute UAE never to take any parcel from an agent or any person, except they can inspect the substance.

Read the full statement below:

Ghana Consulate in Dubai Arrest cannabis

