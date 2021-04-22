Student Allegedly Commits Suicide after a Failed Business Deal

A Nigerian student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Adedeji Emmanuel, has reportedly committed suicide.

He died in the evening of Tuesday, April 20, 2021 after taking in a poisonous substance.

The Chief Security Officer of the institution, Babatunde Oyatokun, made this known in a statement released later in the day.

A report sighted on Instablog9a reveals he also left a suicide note.

Although it’s unclear why Emmanuel took his life, some sources close to him has revealed he has been battling depression after a failed business deal.

