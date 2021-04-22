DOWNLOAD: Sarkodie – No Fugazy (prod. by Chris Phouphou)

  • No Fugazy is Sarkodie’s first song of his “No Pressure” album

  • This beautiful piece was produced by Chris PhouPhou

  • “No Fugazy” is also released by Sarkcess Music in collaboration with Ceek.com and Eagle

Story by: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

Sarkodie drops “No Fugazy”, the first song off his forthcoming “No Pressure” album which is set to be released in July this year.

The song was produced by Chris Phouphou for the Sarkcess Music boss.

Sarkodie talks about still looking trendy and stylish while not rocking the big fashion brands.

Download or stream “No Fugazy” by Sarkodie below:

