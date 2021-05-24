Kennedy Agyapong Names Suspected Killer of Ahmed Suale

Assin Central MP Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has named one Ansu Gyeabour as the killer of late journalist Ahmed Suale.

According to the Ghanaian lawmaker, the person who killed him is in the Ashanti Region.

Kennedy Agyapong, since Ahmed Suale was shot dead on 16th January 2019, had however been fingered by many as a suspect following comments about the latter, prior to his untimely death.

He made this known in an exclusive interview with US-based Adinkra Radio.

He adds that he was informed about the named of the suspected killer by the Police while stating that he was showed picture of him.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

