Kennedy Agyapong Names Suspected Killer of Ahmed Suale

PlugTimes.com May 24, 2021

Assin Central MP Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has named one Ansu Gyeabour as the killer of late journalist Ahmed Suale.

According to the Ghanaian lawmaker, the person who killed him is in the Ashanti Region.

Kennedy Agyapong, since Ahmed Suale was shot dead on 16th January 2019, had however been fingered by many as a suspect following comments about the latter, prior to his untimely death.

He made this known in an exclusive interview with US-based Adinkra Radio.

He adds that he was informed about the named of the suspected killer by the Police while stating that he was showed picture of him.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.comiamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Vincent Tawiah iphone fraudster 2

iPhone Fraudster Arrested; Police Asks Victims to Report

May 12, 2021
Nana Agradaa burn shrine fire destroy

Nana Agradaa Destroys her Shrine; Sets it Ablaze – VIDEO

April 29, 2021
lgbtq

“Sincerely Want To Give My Life To Christ, But I’m Gay”- Twitter User Laments

April 29, 2021

5 Ghanaians Arrested in Dubai for Trafficking Marijuana

April 22, 2021
Back to top button
Close