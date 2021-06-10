Jobberman Ghana Launches Best Match 2.0; New Way for Employers to Recruit

Jobberman, Ghana’s leading online recruitment platform has announced the launch of its new and improved Best Match product which helps employers find the best match for their roles in ten working days. This announcement is part of its campaign tagged, #ANewWaytoMatch. The new and improved Best Match product is an automated candidate matching system that saves employers time and effort by screening, testing, and ranking the high volume of candidates received for an application, matching them with the best fit, faster. With this product, employers get a shortlist of 10 “qualified” and “tested” candidates who match their job description the best in only 10 working days.

According to Kwaku Agbesi, CEO, Jobberman Ghana, “The new BEST MATCH serves as a starting point for our promise to employers to enable them to hire the right people, the right way. And with the advent of Artificial Intelligence adoption into our platforms, we see the endless possibilities of continuous improvement and optimised service delivery.”

With Best Match, employers get additional benefits such as a complimentary assessment worth GHS 610 increased visibility and reach by matching the job roles to both qualified passive and active jobseekers, transparency by providing real-time information, with a fully interactive view of all applicants, and an automated report which is a detailed summary of the Best Match selection. Employers get this and more for only GHS 600.

Commenting on the enhanced product, Jobberman Ghana’s Product Lead Rita Djabatey explained that the revamped best match product will help businesses manage a high volume of unfiltered applicants to get the most qualified candidates. Over the next four weeks, Jobberman is looking to partner with new and existing employers, introducing them to the new way to match through Best Match.

For more information on Jobberman Ghana’s Best Match visit:http://www.jobberman. com.gh/employer/best-match

About Jobberman

Jobberman Ghana is Ghana’s leading online recruitment platform established in Ghana in 2012 to transform productivity in Ghana. Jobberman Ghana forms part of the investment portfolio of Ringier One Africa Media. Our vision is to be Ghana’s most user-centric and transparent career ecosystem, where we connect the right candidates with the right opportunities. We use a bespoke mix of human and automated solutions to match employers with the best candidates, so they can hire the right fit faster. We are there for our users, every step of the way.

