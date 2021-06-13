Father Hands over Son to Police for Suspected Highway Armed Robbery

A father, name withheld, handed over his son to the police for suspected robbery in the Ashanti region.

The suspect is among a group of seven armed robbers arrested after undertaking a highway robbery on the Nkawie-Kodie road in the Ashanti region.

According to the police some passengers travelling on the stretch lost property to the robbers.

“This man (the father) turned his son in when he noticed some weapons in his room. It was a community watch service that got the father coming to us to name his son as one of the seven armed robbers who took part in the highway robbery. So the boy is in our custody and will be processed for court,” Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Jude Cobbinah told the media.

Meanwhile, members of Asato, a suburb of Kadjebi in the the Oti region were shocked Saturday morning when they woke up to a body a 25 year old man in an open space in the community. A member of the community saw the body early Saturday morning on his way to the farm.

Katekoe Kormla, the deceased, community members say, is hardworking and free with all – adding who and what may have caused his death remains unknown.

Police initial observation of the body shows pockets of blood and bruises around the head of the deceased. Meanwhile, community members say this incident heightens security concerns in the area as no one knows who might be the next victim.

Source: Yen.com.gh

