VIDEO: Cash Flow + Moesha, McBrown, Schwar, Others Party Hard at Tracey Boakye's Daughter's Birthday

PlugTimes.com June 13, 2021
Tracey Boakye daughter birthday

Tracey Boakye’s daughter Lucille Nana Akua Nhyira marks her 1st birthday with a huge party, amidst the flow on cash/money.

The second (2nd) child of the actress had a number of Ghanaian celebrities attending the party for her big day.

These persons wee Moesha Boduong, Nana Ama McBrown, Afia Schwarzenegger, Ellen Kyei White, Christiana Awuni and more.

Tracey Boakye opened her home to a good number of children in her vicinity to have fun with Nhyira.

The birthday party which was co-hosted by Comedian Waris and Merqury Quaye saw musical performances from Dead Peepol, and Iona Reine.

Below, is a bit of what transpired at the birthday party.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

