DOWNLOAD: Guy Mandem – Motobi (prod. by Rekx Beatz)

PlugTimes.com July 19, 2021
download Guy Mandem Motobi song mp3

Guy Mandem drops ‘Motobi’, a masterpiece that is earmarked to top charts and bring your dancing feet to life.

The song is produced by Rekx Beatz.

Stream / download ‘Motobi’ by Guy Mandem below:

download Guy Mandem Motobi song mp3plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.comiamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Joyce Blessing set to Release 1st Single in 2021 after Infamous Incident with Cecilia Marfo

July 19, 2021
exo do empathy mini album ep

Tracklist to EXO’s D.O’s 1st Mini Album ‘Empathy’ Revealed

July 19, 2021
GMB 2021 Ghanas Most Beautiful

WATCH LIVE: GMB 2021 – Week 1

July 18, 2021

Tebogo Thobejane; the Star of Swim-focus Collections – Latest Photos Prove

July 18, 2021
Back to top button
Close