Drug Trafficking Arrest in USA + Osei Kwame Despite Rumor – actress Kumiwaa clears air

In 2012, Ghanaian actress Kumiwaa was arrested in USA for a drug trafficking crime she knew nothing about, she reveals.

Real name Naomi Afua Kumiwaa Banafo, she divulges that although some people accused Dr Osei Kwame Despite of sending her with the hard substance, there is no iota of truth in it.

According to Kumiwaa, she does not even know the owner of Despite Media personally, and has never met him before.

She says that she spent about two (2) years on remand while her case was being heard in a US court.

When quizzed who was behind the drug which was found in a brown envelope in her luggage, she says she does not know till date.

To Kumiwaa, when asked whether she arrived in the USA with other people, she pointed to where they are, however, they had taken to their heels when they got to where they were waiting for her.

She also adds during one of the hearings, the judge informed her that there are five (5) letters he has received and all states that she is innocent.

She was eventually acquitted of all the charges and discharged while she was also advised to worship her God well.

Kumiwaa returned to Ghana in the year 2015, however, the once most sought-after actress in Ghana’s local language movie industry has not enjoyed the same leverage.

