Ghana Immigration Service Recruitment 2021 | How To Apply, Qualifications, Requirements

The Ghana Immigration Service is inviting applications from qualified Ghanaians for enlistment in the Service.

The sale of Electronic Vouchers (E-Vouchers) begins from August 27 to September 15, 2021, while the filling of the application forms online begins on August 27, 2021, and ends on September 15, 2021, at 5 pm.

Location: Nationwide Recruitment

1. The first step in applying is to purchase an Electronic Voucher at a cost of One Hundred Ghana Cedís (GH¢ 100.00) from the various branches of the GCB Bank Ltd across the country.

After the purchase of the E-Voucher, the applicant must go on-line using the address: http://www.gisrecruitments.com/ to fill in all the required information.

Applicants must note that they must enter the serial number of the voucher and fill out the online application. Upload a passport size photograph and click to submit.

2. USSD Code: Applicants can dial the short code *422*473#, follow the prompt and allow payment via mobile money on all mobile networks. After payment is successful, a Serial Number & Pincode will be sent via SMS alert to the payee/applicant. After receiving the Serial Number & Pincode the applicant must go online using the address: http://www.gisrecruitments.com/ to fill in all the required information.

It is important to note that the Ghana Immigration Service no longer sells forms for enlistment or recruitment.

NOTE:

Sales of E-Vouchers begin from August 27, 2021 to September 15,2021

Filling of application forms online begins on August 27. 2021 and ends on September 15, 2021 at 5p.m.

Candidates who meet the requirement will be shortlisted

and informed about the next stage.

NO MIDDLEMEN

The Ghana Immigration Service wishes to caution the general public, especially prospective applicants, that some unscrupulous persons are going around duping unsuspecting applicants with the promise of getting them enlisted into the Ghana Immigration Service. It must be noted that no individual or group of persons can help anybody since the process is as transparent as possible and affords each prospective applicant an equal opportunity to be recruited in the Service. Anybody who presents himself/herself as such must be reported immediately to the police for his/her arrest and prosecution.

