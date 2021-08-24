Ghana Prisons Service Recruitment 2021 | How To Apply, Qualifications, Requirements

The Ghana Prison Service announces 2021 Recruitment and Enlistment to both Junior and Senior officers categories.

Find how to apply, qualifications, requirements, and all key information below:

IMPORTANT NOTES ABOUT GHANA PRISON SERVICE APPLICATION

READ ALSO: Jobberman Ghana Launches Best Match 2.0; New Way for Employers to Recruit

E-voucher sales begin on August 25th, 2021 and end on September 15th, 2021. Online registration begins on August 25th, 2021 and ends on September 20th, 2021. The Ghana Prisons Service wishes to warn the general public about the dangers of dealing with middlemen. Except for the purchase of e-vouchers at designated banks, you may pay money to anyone.

Please visit the Ghana Prisons Service e-recruitment portal for more information: the website is www.applyghprisons.com.

Step By Step Guide On How To Apply For The Ghana Prisons Service 2021

All applications for recruitment and enlistment must be submitted online only at www.applyghprisons.com. The following is the application procedure:

1. Purchase an e-voucher for 100 Ghana Cedis (GH100.00) only through the following channels:

At any GCB Bank Limited branch in the country or by dialling the shortcode (USSD) “*422*471# from your phone.

from your phone. At any Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) branch in Ghana or by dialling the shortcode (USSD) “*924*200 # on your phone.

2. Go to www.applyghprisons.com and enter your Serial Number (SN) and Pin Code [PIN] to access the application form online. All applicants must have a passport-sized photo (200×200 pixels) in JPEG/JPG/PNG format with a file size of no more than 1.0MB ready to upload.

READ ALSO: Dede Evicted on GMB 2021 ‘Heroines Night’

What You NEED To Know Before You Apply

The SN and PIN are the only ways to access the online application form.

Maintain your UNIQUE NUMBER on the summary report throughout the recruitment and selection process.

ALL correspondence with applicants will take place solely via e-mail, text messages, and the e-recruitment portal.

Only those who have been shortlisted will be invited to the next stage of the recruitment and enlistment process.

RECRUITMENT AND ENLISTMENT PROCESS GHANA PRISONS SERVICE 2021

1. Applicants who meet the initial requirements will be shortlisted and invited to the centres they chose during the online application process.

2. Short-listed candidates will be invited to the following events:

Physical and Body screening

Inspection and verification of all required documents

Aptitude Test

Artisans, sportsmen/women, and musicians who succeed in item 2 above will be subjected to a competency-based assessment in Accra.

4. Applicants who are shortlisted based on items 2 and 3 above will be subjected to a medical examination at a medical facility chosen by the Service.

5. Because application results will be verified at WAEC and other appropriate examination bodies, applicants who present false documents will be arrested and prosecuted.

6. Applicants who pass item 4 above will be subjected to a thorough criminal and background check.

7. Applicants with clean criminal records will be invited to begin training.

NB: Please do not pay money to any middle man.

⦿

