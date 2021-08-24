Ghana Police Service Recruitment 2021 | How To Apply, Qualifications, Requirements

The Ghana Police Service announces 2021 Recruitment and Enlistment for General Duty Recruits, and Tradesmen Graduates.

Find how to apply, qualifications, requirements, and all key information below:

IMPORTANT NOTES ABOUT GHANA POLICE SERVICE APPLICATION

E-voucher sales begin on August 27th, 2021 Online registration begins on August 30th, 2021 to 10th September 2021. The Ghana Police Service also warns the general public about the dangers of dealing with middlemen.

Please visit the Ghana Police Service e-recruitment portal for more information: the website is https://police.gov.gh.services/.

How to Apply for Ghana Police Service Recruitment 2021

This is an overview of Ghana Police Service recruitment application process

Purchase of a voucher

Get to the e-services online portal for the Ghana police recruitment forms

Enter the serial number of the purchased voucher and the pin and confirm that they are indeed yours.

Create a personal profile

Ghana police recruitment category –

Education background

Upload a passport-sized photo of yourself.

Review your Ghana police service

Submit your application

Stages of the Ghana Police Service Recruitment Process

Stages of the Ghana Police Service Recruitment Process are;

After online application, applicants who meet the initial requirements will be shortlisted and invited to centres of their choice for further processes. At recruitment centres there should be a. Body examination and selection b. Examination and inspection of academic and personal documents Successful candidates in [2] above shall be made to write aptitude test Candidates who pass the aptitude test will go through a thorough criminal and background check. Then there shall be medical examination for successful applicants. The final stage of the process is an invitation to commence training

Ghana Police Recruitment Deadline

The mode of application is done only online and receiving of applications starts from 30th August 2021 to 10th September 2021.