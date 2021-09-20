Kwansema Evicted from Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2021

Kwansema has been evicted from the Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2021 beauty pageant.

The Central Region representative’s exit from GMB 2021 makes her the last person to suffer this fate, before the grand finale.

Kwansema‘s kick out from the competition comes during the night the seven (7) contestants educated and informed audience on the culture of the people in their respective regions.

She now joins Teroo, Teiya, Dede, Aku, Esi, Tamah, Aramah, Afua, and Nana who have all bowed out of the contest.

This now brings down the number of contestants to six (6), ahead of the grand finale.

They include Sarfoa (Ashanti), Manu (Western), Setor (Volta), Akosua (Oti), Mfodwo (Bono), and Wedaga (Upper East).

Wedaga won the ‘Star Performer’ and ‘Most Eloquent’ of the night for her fine performance, with regards to the culture and some interesting tourist sites in the Upper East region.

Oti Region’s Akosua also emerged as the winner of ‘Best Costume’.

Star Performer for the night goes to Wedaga Congratulations Wedaga🎉🎊

The show was umpired by regular judges Fritz Baffour, Jane Sunkwa-Mills, Dzigbordi Kwaku, and guest judge Hon. Catherine A. Afeku.

There was a musical performance from Camidoh.

Hosted by Anita Akuffo and Cookie Tee, the GMB 2021 melody night saw a masterful music performance from Camidoh.

