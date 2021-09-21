Satan is Using Yaa Jackson – Brother Claims

Brother of Yaa Jackson, Jackson Kwaku Nyame also known as Chef states that his sister is being used by Satan and not God.

According to Chef, his elder sister’s music career is being inspired by Satan.

He makes this revelation in a latest interview during which he made some secret revelations about Yaa Jackson and her relationship with God.

He associates his sister’s recent social media craze with Satan, while noting that he continues to preach to her and hope she changes her way of life.

Jackson Kwaku Nyame who is now a pastor also reveals Yaa Jackson sometimes narrates evil dreams she experience to him.

Yaa Jackson recently changed her SnapChat name to ‘She Devil’, which generated a lot of buzz.

Watch the interview below:



