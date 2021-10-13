VOTE! Ghana Film Industry identifies 10 Brand Names

PlugTimes.com October 13, 2021
Ghana Film Industry brand name

As part of the moves to have a desired brand name for Ghana’s film industry, the National Film Authority has identified ten (10) names.

These have been sieved from over four hundred (400) names submitted by individuals since the Authority asked the general public.

The Authority has once again opened it up to the populace to vote on which name befits the industry.

Among the ten (10) names include Ghana Film Industry (GFI), CineGhana, CineGold, Gold Cost Films, and Gold Coast Pictures. Others are Black Star FiIms, Sankofa Films, Cinekrom, Cinefie, and Ghallywood.

SEE ALSO: Vicky Zugah shares Adorable Photos to Mark Birthday

The need to officially have a brand name for Ghana’s film industry has been necessary at a time film production, promotion and distribution is changing rapidly.

An identity for the industry also forms part of the moves to building solid structures.

SEE ALSO: Meet Franca; The Actress Lighting Up Likeee / Akabenezer, and Kyekyeku’s Skits — PHOTOS

To votes, visit https://www.nfa.gov.gh/vote/ and make a choice.
For more enquiries, kindly email info@nfa.gov.gh

Ghana Film Industry brand name

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿
plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

2021 BAFTA Scotland nominees nominations

BAFTA Scotland Awards 2021 Nominees Announced – See Full List

October 13, 2021
2022 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards nominees

Nominees of 2022 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards Announced – See Full List

October 13, 2021
Tiwa Savage Somebodys Son Brandy music video

VIDEO PREMIERE: Tiwa Savage – Somebody’s Son ft. Brandy

October 13, 2021
Empress Gifty

Empress Gifty stuns Netizens with Her Angelic Curves Again – SEE PHOTOS

October 13, 2021
Back to top button
Close