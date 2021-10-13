VOTE! Ghana Film Industry identifies 10 Brand Names

As part of the moves to have a desired brand name for Ghana’s film industry, the National Film Authority has identified ten (10) names.

These have been sieved from over four hundred (400) names submitted by individuals since the Authority asked the general public.

The Authority has once again opened it up to the populace to vote on which name befits the industry.

Among the ten (10) names include Ghana Film Industry (GFI), CineGhana, CineGold, Gold Cost Films, and Gold Coast Pictures. Others are Black Star FiIms, Sankofa Films, Cinekrom, Cinefie, and Ghallywood.

The need to officially have a brand name for Ghana’s film industry has been necessary at a time film production, promotion and distribution is changing rapidly.

An identity for the industry also forms part of the moves to building solid structures.

https://www.nfa.gov.gh/vote/ and make a choice. To votes, visitand make a choice.

For more enquiries, kindly email info@nfa.gov.gh

