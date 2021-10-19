Shatta Wale Arrested

Police arrests Shatta Wale real name Charles Nii Armah Mensah barely 24-hours after mounting a search on him.

The Ghanaian reggae/dancehall musician who is a suspect in turned himself in today [Tuesday], October 19, 2021, at about 8.59pm.

Shatta Wale‘s apprehension is to assist the Police in investigations for his alleged involvement in the creation and circulation of information intended to cause fear and panic.

A communique released by the Ghana Police Service shortly after Shatta Wale‘s arrest states:

“The Police have arrested Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale.

After we publicly declared him and one other person wanted, the suspect, Shatta Wale, turned himself in today Tuesday 19th October, 2021, at 8.59pm.

He has been arrested to assist the Police in investigations for his alleged involvement in the creation and circulation of information intended to cause fear and panic.

As stated in previous statements, the public is advised to desist from publishing false information, capable of disturbing the peace of the country or risk being arrested and prosecuted.”

In a related development his PA Nana Dope, known in private life as Kojo Owusu Koranteng, and Eric Venator, alias Gangee, have also been arrested.

The arrest of the suspects is in response to the alleged circulation of false claims on the alleged gunshot attack on Shatta Wale.

