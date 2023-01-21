HomeEntertainment

Actor Na Chul Dies at Age 36

Actor Na Chul has been confirmed dead at the age of 36 on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the hospital.

The cause of death of the ‘Vincenzo’ actor is as a result of undisclosed health issues.

The funeral for Na Chul will be held on Monday, January 23, 2023.

The South Korean actor is also noted for his role in ‘Little Women’, ‘Happiness’, and ‘Weak Hero Class 1’.

Messages of condolence have already started pouring in and one notable is his good friend Kim Go Eun.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family in this trying time.

