2020 Top 50 Ghanaian Bloggers Ranking announced by Avance Media

Avance Media Announces 2020 Top 50 Ghanaian Bloggers List

Ghana’s leading PR and Rating Agency, Avance Media, has released 2020 Top 50 Ghanaian Bloggers ranking in partnership with Woodin and Verna Natural Mineral Water.

The ranking which came into inception in 2018, features the faces behind the most read, popular and credible blogs in Ghana and highlights how individuals are contributing to digital journalism in Ghana.

In a video announcement, the MD of Avance Media, Mr. Prince Akpah acknowledged the presence of 18 new entrants and noted the ranking was based on the accomplishments, leadership and influence of the bloggers within the Ghanaian community and their capacity to shape the sector in the future.

He also encouraged Ghanaian bloggers to dedicate their platforms to promoting Ghana and reduce the spread of fake news.

The 2020 ranking which features 58 outstanding bloggers associated with 50 different blogs out of over 250 nominations, was used to celebrate partnerships as it identified and honoured co-founders and managing editors of some of the leading blogs in the ranking.

Occupying the foremost position on the ranking is Toni Kusi and Rashad Kojo Emmanuel, co-owners of ghpage.com, a position they have retained from the previous ranking making them the most respected bloggers in Ghana in two years.

Ohemaa Candace, founding editor of ghsplash.com who is making her first appearance on the list also took the lead as the foremost female blogger in Ghana earning for herself the 14th position on the overall ranking. Five other female bloggers also made it onto the list.

On the list, Zionfelix, also known as Felix Adomako Mensah, emerged the most followed blogger on Instagram. Ameyaw Debrah also emerged as the most followed blogger on Twitter and CelebritiesBuzz run by Papaga Seckloawu Bless as the most followed blog on Facebook.

The ranking research focused on all categories of blogging in Ghana, including; entertainment, lifestyle, education, fashion, technology, tourism and current affairs.

This year’s ranking is being released in partnership with Woodin, Verna Natural Mineral Water, McBerry Biscuits, WatsUp TV, Asuavo Security and ICS Africa.

Below is the official ranking of Avance Media’s 2020 Top 50 Ghanaian Bloggers Ranking

1. Rashad Emmanuel & Toni Kusi || ghpage.com

2. Chris Vincent Agyapong & Godwin Nii – Armah Okine || ghanacelebrities.com

3. Papaga Seckloawu Bless || celebritiesbuzz.com.gh

4. Chris Handler || ghbase.com

5. Felix Adomako Mensah || zionfelix.net

6. Ameyaw Debrah || ameyawdebrah.com

7. Kofi Cephas & Dennis Agyapong Boateng || ghgossip.com

8. Prince Fiifi Cudjoe & Alexander Fifi Abaka || ghanandwom.net

9. Nii Atakora Mensah || ghanamusic.com

10. Nana Addo Tamakloe || fashionghana.com

11. Isaac Brown-Yawson || browngh.com

12. Eugene Nyavor || ghlinks.com.gh

13. Clement Asamoah Yeboah & Israel Boafo Bansah || gossips24.com

14. Ohemaa Candace || ghsplash.com

15. Jojo Turkson || dcleakers.com

16. Jonathan Appiah – Adu || nanansem.com

17. Cobby Collins || buzzgh.com

18. John – Bunya Klutse || jbklutse.com

19. Shepherd Yaw Morttey || mfidie.com

20. Isaac Aidoo || ghkwaku.com

21. Eugene Osafo Nkansah || nkonkonsa.com

22. Samuel Amadotor || dklassgh.net

23. Aaron Christian || aacehypez.net

24. Akesse Sanza || jetsanza.com

25. Monte Darteh Kwadwo Collins || monteozlive.com

26. Ebenezer Donkoh || nydjlive.com

27. Augustus Koranteng Kyei || kobbykyeinews.com

28. Charles Wundengba || wundef.com

29. Elorm Beenie & John Claude Tamakloe || beeniewords.com

30. Samuel Kumah || sammykaymedia.com

31. Prince Frimpong & Kwame Gideon Baiden || eonlinegh.com

32. David Mawuli || ghanafuo.com

33. Ellis Ferdinand || educationghana.net

34. Prince Danquah || dailyviewgh.com

35. Shadrach Annang || eventlabgh.com

36. Abraham Odartey Lamptey || odarteyghnews.com

37. Kubinho Acolatse || kubilive.com

38. Edward Blagogee || blagogee.com

39. Jagbesie Suliah Jibriel || ghkasa.com

40. Ransford Kumi || kumikasa.com

41. Esther Xorlali Kugbey – xorlali.com

42. Jonilar Laryea || jonilar.net

43. Yaw Sarpong || plugtimes.com

44. Naa Oyoo Kumodzi || naaoyooquartey.com

45. Juliana Ntiamoah || hello-gh.com

46. Amegavi Samuel & Dey Seth Delali || tmghlive.com

47. Emmanuel Ekuban || debonairafrik.com

48. Jemila Abdulai || circumspecte.com

49. Georgina Dotsey || gospelhypers.com

50. Gabriel Myers Hansen || enewsgh.com