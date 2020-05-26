2020 Top 50 Ghanaian Bloggers Ranking announced by Avance Media
Ghana’s leading PR and Rating Agency, Avance Media, has released 2020 Top 50 Ghanaian Bloggers ranking in partnership with Woodin and Verna Natural Mineral Water.
The ranking which came into inception in 2018, features the faces behind the most read, popular and credible blogs in Ghana and highlights how individuals are contributing to digital journalism in Ghana.
In a video announcement, the MD of Avance Media, Mr. Prince Akpah acknowledged the presence of 18 new entrants and noted the ranking was based on the accomplishments, leadership and influence of the bloggers within the Ghanaian community and their capacity to shape the sector in the future.
He also encouraged Ghanaian bloggers to dedicate their platforms to promoting Ghana and reduce the spread of fake news.
The 2020 ranking which features 58 outstanding bloggers associated with 50 different blogs out of over 250 nominations, was used to celebrate partnerships as it identified and honoured co-founders and managing editors of some of the leading blogs in the ranking.
Occupying the foremost position on the ranking is Toni Kusi and Rashad Kojo Emmanuel, co-owners of ghpage.com, a position they have retained from the previous ranking making them the most respected bloggers in Ghana in two years.
Ohemaa Candace, founding editor of ghsplash.com who is making her first appearance on the list also took the lead as the foremost female blogger in Ghana earning for herself the 14th position on the overall ranking. Five other female bloggers also made it onto the list.
On the list, Zionfelix, also known as Felix Adomako Mensah, emerged the most followed blogger on Instagram. Ameyaw Debrah also emerged as the most followed blogger on Twitter and CelebritiesBuzz run by Papaga Seckloawu Bless as the most followed blog on Facebook.
The ranking research focused on all categories of blogging in Ghana, including; entertainment, lifestyle, education, fashion, technology, tourism and current affairs.
This year’s ranking is being released in partnership with Woodin, Verna Natural Mineral Water, McBerry Biscuits, WatsUp TV, Asuavo Security and ICS Africa.
Below is the official ranking of Avance Media’s 2020 Top 50 Ghanaian Bloggers Ranking
1. Rashad Emmanuel & Toni Kusi || ghpage.com
2. Chris Vincent Agyapong & Godwin Nii – Armah Okine || ghanacelebrities.com
3. Papaga Seckloawu Bless || celebritiesbuzz.com.gh
4. Chris Handler || ghbase.com
5. Felix Adomako Mensah || zionfelix.net
6. Ameyaw Debrah || ameyawdebrah.com
7. Kofi Cephas & Dennis Agyapong Boateng || ghgossip.com
8. Prince Fiifi Cudjoe & Alexander Fifi Abaka || ghanandwom.net
9. Nii Atakora Mensah || ghanamusic.com
10. Nana Addo Tamakloe || fashionghana.com
11. Isaac Brown-Yawson || browngh.com
12. Eugene Nyavor || ghlinks.com.gh
13. Clement Asamoah Yeboah & Israel Boafo Bansah || gossips24.com
14. Ohemaa Candace || ghsplash.com
15. Jojo Turkson || dcleakers.com
16. Jonathan Appiah – Adu || nanansem.com
17. Cobby Collins || buzzgh.com
18. John – Bunya Klutse || jbklutse.com
19. Shepherd Yaw Morttey || mfidie.com
20. Isaac Aidoo || ghkwaku.com
21. Eugene Osafo Nkansah || nkonkonsa.com
22. Samuel Amadotor || dklassgh.net
23. Aaron Christian || aacehypez.net
24. Akesse Sanza || jetsanza.com
25. Monte Darteh Kwadwo Collins || monteozlive.com
26. Ebenezer Donkoh || nydjlive.com
27. Augustus Koranteng Kyei || kobbykyeinews.com
28. Charles Wundengba || wundef.com
29. Elorm Beenie & John Claude Tamakloe || beeniewords.com
30. Samuel Kumah || sammykaymedia.com
31. Prince Frimpong & Kwame Gideon Baiden || eonlinegh.com
32. David Mawuli || ghanafuo.com
33. Ellis Ferdinand || educationghana.net
34. Prince Danquah || dailyviewgh.com
35. Shadrach Annang || eventlabgh.com
36. Abraham Odartey Lamptey || odarteyghnews.com
37. Kubinho Acolatse || kubilive.com
38. Edward Blagogee || blagogee.com
39. Jagbesie Suliah Jibriel || ghkasa.com
40. Ransford Kumi || kumikasa.com
41. Esther Xorlali Kugbey – xorlali.com
42. Jonilar Laryea || jonilar.net
43. Yaw Sarpong || plugtimes.com
44. Naa Oyoo Kumodzi || naaoyooquartey.com
45. Juliana Ntiamoah || hello-gh.com
46. Amegavi Samuel & Dey Seth Delali || tmghlive.com
47. Emmanuel Ekuban || debonairafrik.com
48. Jemila Abdulai || circumspecte.com
49. Georgina Dotsey || gospelhypers.com
50. Gabriel Myers Hansen || enewsgh.com