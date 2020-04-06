NPP will Campaign with ‘Free Water fro 3 Months’ Incentive — John Dumelo

Aspiring Ghanaian legislator John Dumelo has noted the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), will campaign with the ‘free water for 3 months’ incentive.

The revered actor’s comment comes, a day after H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo announced that Ghanaians will enjoy 3 months of free water supply, in an effort to fight the novel COVID-19.

He was replying to one of the numerous tweets to him on Monday.

In one of his replies, he mentioned that “as if the free water for 3 months won’t be used to campaign by yaanom…”

Before, and during this period, John Dumelo has shared a number of essential items to his constituents.

He will stand on the ticket of the main opposition party National Democratic Congress, in the upcoming elections, scheduled for December 2020.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com