Ignatius of Date Rush reacts to Marriage Allegations and more

Ignatius Date Rush Reaction

Ignatius Baidoo of Date Rush fame has finally reacted to a number of allegations leveled against him.

Also known as Mick More, he has debunked reports that he is a married man with two (2) kids.

He has also shot down reports that link him to a number of alleged former girlfriends.

He made this known in a Facebook post on Monday.

The post reads: “If no be date rush like I no kwn say…I marry with two kids😂😂😂😂date rush have also made me kwn say I had more ex’s on social media Dan reality…be true to ur self n always be real…love goes where love is…have a blessed week…don’t try to be who u can’t be…

A Good Samaritan did this photo for me…where ever u are bossu u are blessed.. Still keep ur comments n insult coming

However, he is yet to speak to the allegation that a planned marriage ceremony with his US-based girlfriend failed as a result of restrictions from COVID-19.

Ignatius is set to appear on Date Rush Social Media Hangout tomorrow, 2pm prompt on TV3.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com