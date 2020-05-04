Entertainment

Ignatius of Date Rush reacts to Marriage Allegations and more

May 4, 2020
Ignatius Date Rush

Ignatius Date Rush Reaction

Ignatius Baidoo of Date Rush fame has finally reacted to a number of allegations leveled against him.

Also known as Mick More, he has debunked reports that he is a married man with two (2) kids.

He has also shot down reports that link him to a number of alleged former girlfriends.

He made this known in a Facebook post on Monday.

The post reads: “If no be date rush like I no kwn say…I marry with two kids😂😂😂😂date rush have also made me kwn say I had more ex’s on social media Dan reality…be true to ur self n always be real…love goes where love is…have a blessed week…don’t try to be who u can’t be…

A Good Samaritan did this photo for me…where ever u are bossu u are blessed..

Still keep ur comments n insult coming
#ignatius
#daterush
#tv3

Follow me on Twitter @mickmoregh1
Instagram @mickmoregh

However, he is yet to speak to the allegation that a planned marriage ceremony with his US-based girlfriend failed as a result of restrictions from COVID-19.

Ignatius is set to appear on Date Rush Social Media Hangout tomorrow, 2pm prompt on TV3.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com

