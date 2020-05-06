Entertainment
Joyce Blessing and Husband Dave Joy reportedly Divorced
Ghanaian gospel musician Joyce Blessing and her husband Dave Joy have reportedly ended their marriage.
The break-up, perhaps, between the two (2) comes as big surprise to many fanatics in Ghana’s showbiz space.
According to Zionfelix.net, this is an information gathered from a grapevine source.
The former Zylofon Music act is yet to react to this report.
Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com