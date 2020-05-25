Zionfelix becomes 1st Blogger in Ghana to Hit 1 Million Organic Instagram Followers

Zionfelix 1 Million Followers on Instagram

Award-winning blogger Zionfelix of Zionfelix.net has become the first in the profession, in Ghana, to hit one (1) million organic followers on Instagram.

Real name Zionfelix Nana Yaw Adomako, he attained this remarkable feat on Monday, May 25, 2020.

Reacting to the good news, the radio presenter revealed the landmark following on the social media photoblog is totally organic.

Operating from his verified Instagram handle @zionfelixdotcom, the astute host let the air out in a series of posts worth noting. He wrote:

1 million organic followers on Instagram … no buying of followers… no boosting of page and no nothing. Thanks to you all.. first blogger to get this.. The story: I opened my Instagram account on somebody’s phone

1 millioooooooooooooon!!! Thanks to you all following me right here. God bless you all. I don’t know what to do sef… I’m not a musician neither am I an actor… I’m just a blogger.

I just came out from the shower 🚿 and whilst there, I couldn’t stop dropping tears.

And now, quite a motivational and emotional post from the blogger.

I remember the very day I took a friend’s iPhone 4s to open an Instagram account because I was using a Symbian phone (blackberry). Instagram was then available only on iOS and androids so forget getting an account if you’re not on any of those platforms or using blackberry Z10 which was new on the market hence expensive (I remember clearly that John dumelo was one of the first few celebs to get the blackberry Z10 in Ghana. Well I stand to be corrected). Since I wasn’t using neither an android nor iOS phone, I couldn’t operate on the platform but I wasn’t in a rush because I was in no competition with nobody. After I realised everybody was moving on Instagram, I decided to also get myself a used iPhone 4s just that I could also be posting on Instagram. I’ve never and ever in my life boosted my IG page, neither have I ever bought followers nor likes. I just posted things I felt people would want constantly and here I am today. Setting record as the first blogger in Ghana to get 1 freaking million followers is not a joke and I’m super happy. 1 million followers is such a big deal for me.. it is because it’s a population of a certain country out there. Upon all the insults, mocking of making mistakes and all, we still moved on and we are here. 1 million people ain’t a joke.

Just picture Accra sports stadium when it’s full, that’s even about 40,000 people. A very big thanks to God, all celebrities that I work with and all the followers. I really appreciate this love and support.

I’m super happy

Since the announcement, there has been a a number of goodwill messages from fellow bloggers. They are GhKwaku (Ghkwaku.com), Ameyaw Debrah (ameyawdebrah.com), Phylx Akakpo (phylx.com), Yaw Plug (PlugTimes.com), and Dagaati Girl (dagaatigirl.com), and many others.

He has over the years carved an exceptional niche for himself as a bona fide entertainment blogger.

Source: Yaw Plug Sarpong | PlugTimes.com