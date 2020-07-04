See Nana Akua Addo’s Elegant Dress to EMY Africa Awards 2020 Tonight

Nana Akua Addo will appear on the EMY Africa Awards 2020 when it goes virtual tonight.

PlugTimes.com has the beautiful dress the Ghanaian fashion icon will wear to the prestigious ceremony.

Noted for taking over red carpet events, the dress sighted proves that she is set to take it a notch higher.

In the photos available to Ghana’s authoritative entertainment news blog, Nana Akua Addo dons an all-black prom dress with a huge base.

She wears a crown on top of it to reaffirm her queen-ship on the red carpet.

On top of the dress for the EMY Africa Awards 2020 is black floral accessories, as well as a veil to match.

Check her out!





Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

