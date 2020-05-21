Kantanka TV to air New Morning Show ‘Fontomfrom’

Fontomfrom on Kantanka TV

Morning Shows continue to help shape almost every aspect of human life, as the quest to be abreast with current events stay paramount.

For TV, it takes shows with very informative, educative, and entertaining content, as well as compelling personalities to make this happen.

It is against this backdrop that Kantanka TV births a whole new captivating morning show with insightful hosts.

Dubbed ‘Fontomfrom’, the all-new morning show on Kantanka TV will deliver exceptional content, just perfect to start your day.

It will air on every weekday and cover the areas of current affairs, business, lifestyle, sports, technology, and more.

The show on Ghana’s foremost socio-economic development channel, will be hosted by security analyst Alhaji Ibard Ibrahim and media personality Abena Kyei Boakye.

Irbard Ibrahim, a revered Security Analyst has over the years been a resource person for several media platforms on issues related to sector.

Abena Kyei Boakye is a former contestant of Ghana’s Most Beautiful. The TV host has been at the helm of affairs as the host of the celebrity cooking show ‘The Eno Show’.

The two (2) hosts brings to the show, a rich depth of knowledge in the profession.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com