Take Counselor Lutterodt off Radio and TV — Gender Ministry to GMC

The Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Protection has called on the Ghana Media Commission to ban Counselor Lutterodt from appearing on shows.

This comes after his infamous comment earlier in the week that rape victims enjoy the act.

In a statement signed by the Minister, Hon. Cynthia Mamle Morrison (MP), the Ministry also calls on the Ghana Psychological Council to take action.

“We therefore call on all well-meaning Ghanaians to join hands and condemn the act. We also call on him to unreservedly retract his unsubstantiated and insensitive statement and apologize to the general public,” the statement also adds.

Read the full statement below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.