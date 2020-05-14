Xandy Kamel and Kaninja tie the Knot

Xandy Kamel and Kaninja Marriage Ceremony

Xandy Kamel and her boyfriend Kaninja have married today [Thursday], May 14, 2020.

The marriage ceremony was a mix of engagement (traditional) and white wedding.

The wedlock between the two (2) Angel TV presenters was held at a private location in Accra, Ghana.

The joining of the two into holy matrimony saw a very limited number of family members present.

Check some photos from the ceremony out:

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com