Xandy Kamel and Kaninja tie the Knot
Xandy Kamel and Kaninja Marriage Ceremony
Xandy Kamel and her boyfriend Kaninja have married today [Thursday], May 14, 2020.
The marriage ceremony was a mix of engagement (traditional) and white wedding.
The wedlock between the two (2) Angel TV presenters was held at a private location in Accra, Ghana.
The joining of the two into holy matrimony saw a very limited number of family members present.
Check some photos from the ceremony out:
View this post on Instagram
Congratulations to @xandykamel x @kingkaninja1 on your marriage ceremony today
Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com