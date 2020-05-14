Entertainment

Xandy Kamel and Kaninja tie the Knot

PlugTimes.com May 14, 2020

Xandy Kamel and Kaninja Marriage Ceremony

Xandy Kamel and her boyfriend Kaninja have married today [Thursday], May 14, 2020.

The marriage ceremony was a mix of engagement (traditional) and white wedding.

The wedlock between the two (2) Angel TV presenters was held at a private location in Accra, Ghana.

The joining of the two into holy matrimony saw a very limited number of family members present.

Check some photos from the ceremony out:

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com

Comments

comments

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World
Back to top button
Close