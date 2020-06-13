Lord Kenya visits Okomfour Kwaadee in Rehab — VIDEO

Evangelist Lord Kenya has visited his long time rapper-friend and godson Okomfour Kwaadee.

The Founder of Face of Grace Convenant Temple called in on the rapper who is currently in rehab.

The visit by the rapper-turned-evangelist comes after a not-so-good photo of Okomfour Kwaadee went viral.

In the video, they share good times together, while Lord Kenya encourages him.

Check them out!

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

