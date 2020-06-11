Entertainment

Fameye announces Birth of Baby Boy

Fameye and girlfriend Bridget Agyeman Boateng have welcomed their new born.

The two made the birth of their baby known to the public on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

His name is Arvid Famiyeh Jnr Asuah Nyame and the two (2) lovebirds are highly elated about his birth.

Fameye stated: “Father bless me and my family Arvid my superstar you will be great 🙏🏻”

The Ghanaian musician’s girlfriend Bridget also shared on her Instagram page by blessing the name of Arvid.

“@arvid_jnr_fameye God bless you superstar ❤️live long,” she shared.

The announcement of Arvid‘s delivery comes a little over a week after he released the song ‘Okomfour Kwaadee’.

