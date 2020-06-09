Hushpuppi arrested by INTERPOL over US Gov’t Scam

Nigerian socialite Hushpuppi has been arrested by the Interpol at his home in Dubai, UAE.

According to multiple sources, he was arrested together with his close friend Woodbery.

PlugTimes.com understands they created a fake company to run a $35 million COVID-19 ventilator fraud.

Real name Raymond Igbalodely, he is also reported to have diverted money meant for unemployed Americans during this COVID-19 pandemic era.

Hushpuppi‘s exploits also targeted funds related to unemployment benefits in some states of the USA.

He is noted for living an expensive life; by way of luxurious cars, apartments, fashion brands etc.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

