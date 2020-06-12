Changmin to Marry Girlfriend in September – STATEMENT

TVXQ’s Changmin has announced that he is set to marry in September this year.

This announcement comes after reports about their marriage ceremony emanated.

Changmin confirmed by saying that “there is a lady whom I am seeing right now. I have mutual trust with her and we maintain a great relation.”

He added that “naturally, the determination to live our lives together is developed, so we decided to hold our wedding in September just as the hot summer is about to end.

According to Changmin, group member Yunho-hyung and team have supported his decision and offered advice to him.

Read the full statement below: [possible translation mistakes, that of PlugTimes.com]

