Photos from Kyeiwaa’s Traditional Wedding — FINALLY!

Kyeiwaa’s traditional wedding ceremony with Mr Michael Kissi Asare is finally taking place in the USA.

This comes barely four (4) months after the Ghanaian actress got her special day cancelled, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The beautiful ceremony which is currently underway is being attended by family, and close friends of the two.

Real name Rose Mensah, she had her bridal shower in March this year, at a location in Massachusetts, USA.

In the photos available to PlugTimes.com, they go royal as they don rich kente cloth.

