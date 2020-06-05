Madness! Osebo hits the Internet with “Long Skirt” You’ll Only See on the Runway — PHOTOS

According to Osebo, “fashion is real madness” and he has replicated this in his latest fashion trend.

Real name, Richard Brown, he dons a very long skirt, which is quite disgusting, as regards, where, and when he wears it.

In fashion, it is very common to see some designs only on the walkway, for showcase purposes.

He was recently in the trends for going Scottish.

Check the latest fashion trends from Osebo below:







Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.