My Son has Serious Illness; Pray with the Family – Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams reacts

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has stated that his son Daniel Duncan-William is suffering from a serious illness.

According to the Founder of the Action Chapel, this has caused his recent outburst on social media.

This was made known in a statement from the Archbishop, through his spokesperson Bishop Ebenezer Obodai.

“We acknowledge that the obscenities are abhorrent but understand that he has a serious illness,” part of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams‘ statement, with respect to Daniel Duncan-Williams actions and inactions says.

The statement also adds that “Daniel has undergone the very best medical interventions, treatments and hospitalizations, yet he experiences relapses when he does not continue on his prescribed medication.”

The Archbishop says the family stands firms in this trying times involving his son.

Read the full statement below:

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan- Williams and his family thank you for your prayers. Daniel’s outbursts on social media and elsewhere should not be media fodder or click-bait. We acknowledge that the obscenities are abhorrent but understand that he has a serious illness.

The Archbishop says “this is a test of his faith, but he will overcome”. In his own words; “I acknowledge the situation my son is in, and I still love him…please continue to pray with us…. “Love covers a multitude of sins.” 1 Peter 4:8

Daniel has undergone the very best medical interventions, treatments and hospitalizations, yet he experiences relapses when he does not continue on his prescribed medication.

The Archbishop and his family continue to stand firm in their faith believing God for Daniel’s full deliverance, healing and restoration.

We ask that you please respect their privacy as they navigate through this time.

Psalms 3:3.

Bishop Ebenezer Obodai

Spokesperson for Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and family

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

