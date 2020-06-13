Nigel Gaisie raped Mzbel – Kennedy Agyapong confirms

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has confirmed that Prophet Nigel Gaisie raped musician Mzbel.

The lawmaker mentioned her name and confirmed this in an exclusive interview Mike 2 on Adom 106.3 FM‘s Adom Entertainment Hall.

Earlier this week, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong revealed a lot of rot about the leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel.

He mentioned how Prophet Nigel Gaisie has lured a lot of women and slept with them.

Mzbel who attacked the prophet in February this year over his dubious lifestyle, reacted to Mr Agyapong initial allegations with a post across her social media accounts stating “vindicated”.

When called by Kwesi Aboagye on Peace FM‘s Entertainment Review on Saturday, Mzbel stated the reports that she was raped is false. She also admitted the prophet’s act was criminal and will not want to talk about it again, since it has been resolved.

According to the ‘Tongues’ crooner, this is because the lawmaker did not even mention her name in his pronouncement.

However, Kennedy Agyapong later in the day mentioned MzBel’s name on Adom FM and confirmed that she was raped by Prophet Nigel.

The MP for Assin Central Constituency has also stated that there a number of women who are ready to spill the bean about Nigel Gaisie.

