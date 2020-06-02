See What Akuapem Poloo did to DKB at her 31st Birthday Celebration
Akuapem Poloo celebrated her 31st birthday last night with a few of her celebrity friends available.
Among them was comedian DKB, real name Derrick Kobina Boney.
It was another moment to behold when the two (2) shared a kiss together to the delight of people present.
This is how it all went down:
View this post on Instagram
