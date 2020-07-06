Akuapem Poloo arrested by CID over Birthday Photos

Akuapem Poloo has been apprehended by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over birthday photos with son.

PlugTimes.com understands she was picked up by the Ghana Police CID operatives at her home on Monday.

It also comes after the Ghanaian actress and socialite’s public plea, in this direction.

At the CID office, Akuapem Poloo, real name Rosemond Alade Brown is expected to answer questions as regard, the photos.

