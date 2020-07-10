Entertainment

Celebrities flood Social Media with Sarkodie’s Birthday Messages

PlugTimes.com July 10, 2020
Ghanaian celebrities have duly celebrated rapper Sarkodie as today marks his birthday.

The Sarkcess Music boss has overwhelming wishes from almost every celebrity in Ghana.

Among them include, but not limited to Shatta Wale, Yaw Sarpong, D-Black, Joey B , Kwesi Arthur, EL, Edem, and Fuse ODG. Others are Dr Cryme, King Promise, Captain Planet,Wendy Shay, and Maame Serwaa.

Earlier today, Shatta Wale pulled a surprised when he was connected to wish him on live radio.

Check out some of the wishes:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

