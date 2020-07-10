Celebrities flood Social Media with Sarkodie’s Birthday Messages

Ghanaian celebrities have duly celebrated rapper Sarkodie as today marks his birthday.

The Sarkcess Music boss has overwhelming wishes from almost every celebrity in Ghana.

Among them include, but not limited to Shatta Wale, Yaw Sarpong, D-Black, Joey B , Kwesi Arthur, EL, Edem, and Fuse ODG. Others are Dr Cryme, King Promise, Captain Planet,Wendy Shay, and Maame Serwaa.

Earlier today, Shatta Wale pulled a surprised when he was connected to wish him on live radio.

Check out some of the wishes:

Happy birthday to my brother @sarkodie , it’s your day! enjoy to the fullest 🙏#MissMoney pic.twitter.com/G2H3Xf9S21 — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) July 10, 2020

As you Demonstrated love towards your very own @yawsarponggospel ,showing humility throughout the process in releasing #AHOBRASI3,God grant you abundance of Grace,long life and prosperity.May he protect,guard and guide you in all endeavors.Happy Birthday @sarkodie #ahobrasi3 pic.twitter.com/GocPpUVIBe — YAWSARPONGGOSPEL (@YAWSARPONGGOSP1) July 10, 2020

My fav Sarkodie songs are light it up , special someone and revenge of the Spartans . What are yours ? — PAPPYKOJO (@PAPPYKOJO) July 10, 2020

Happy Birthday @sarkodie !! Gods blessings continue to fall on u and May ur greatness continue to multiply !!! Love g! — Mr. Desmond Blackmore (@DBLACKGH) July 10, 2020

Happy Birthday King @sarkodie .. U deserve to be celebrated on dis day..see how time flies .. Sark I know when We took this picture

It never occurred to U that I’ll be part of the 5S , but look at me today

Ur ambitious character inspires great people like me🙏🏾 #LongLiveKingSark pic.twitter.com/l1sEUqZhHt — Queen Shay (@wendyshaygh) July 10, 2020

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.