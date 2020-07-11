Criss Waddle Shares One of the Secrets to Acquire Wealth

Ghanaian rapper Criss Waddle has revealed one of the secrets for amassing wealth.

According to the AMG Business boss, wisdom is one of the secrets that can make on get hold of wealth.

Criss Waddle also added that it doesn’t matter how much you make illegally or legally, you need to apply wisdom.

The ‘King Kong’ rapper however acknowledges that failure is highly possible if it is not applied.

He tweeted: “One of the secrets weapons u need to acquire wealth is wisdom,it doesn’t matter how much you make illegally or legally,if you don’t apply wisdom,failure is highly possible”.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

