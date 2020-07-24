DOWNLOAD: Stonebwoy – Good Morning (remix) ft. Sarkodie, Kelvyn Colt (prod. by Spanker)

Stonebwoy drops ‘Good Morning’ remix version featuring Sarkodie and Kelvyn Colt.

This comes days after he released his ‘Putuu’ song.

‘Good Morning’ remix by Stonebwoy was produced by Spanker.

Download/stream below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

