East Gonja: 90-Year-Old Woman Lynched to Death on Suspicion of Witchcraft

PlugTimes.com July 23, 2020
A 90-year-old woman has been lynched to death after a soothsayer stated that she is a witch.

This occurred in Kafaba, a community in East Gonja district in the Savannah Region on Thursday.

In the video shown by TV3 on News 360, the old woman is seen being whipped and hit severally.

Despite the heinous act meted out on the woman, bystanders could not help but only look on.

