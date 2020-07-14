Fan Tattoos Fella Makafui’s Face on the Body

For entertainers, garnering cult following is one of the best moments in the career.

At this point, fans go ahead to engage in acts that could be perhaps, silly to comprehend. However, its all about love and it comes naturally.

One of the few celebrities in Ghana who have been able to create for herself, some degree of cult following is actress Fella Makafui.

While some critics argue that her affiliation and eventual marriage to Medikal has propelled her brand, others argue she has paid her dues.

An act that has a deep relation to this is a fan who has tattooed the face of Fella Makafui on the body.

The fan, probably a male has tattooed the face of the actress at the area around the posterior shoulder.

There is an inscription which reads: Mrs Precious Frimpong, which is the name wife of rapper Medikal.

This comes a little over a month after Fella Makafui and Medikal tattooed half-face tiger, each, on their body.

