Jimin Quits AOA and Industry

Jimin, a member of South Korean girl group AOA has left the group.

This comes after her bullying acts against former member Mina became popular.

Jimin leaving the group and industry was communicated in a statement by the label FNC Entertainment.

According to the label, it was the artist’s own decision.

Read the full statement below:

“This is FNC Entertainment. First of all, we apologize for causing concerns to many people regarding the recent controversy surrounding our artist Jimin. Jimin has decided to leave AOA and the entertainment industry. We are deeply sorry and will manage our artists better in the future. Once again, we apologize for causing concerns.”

