KNUST SHS Student Neglected to Die over COVID-19 Fear — VIDEO

A KNUST SHS final year student has allegedly been neglected to lose his life, by some staff of the school, over fear of COVID-19.

The student identified as Albert Leonard Sam, died on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, when he was eventually taken to the health centre.

He was a Business student at the school located in the in Ashanti regional capital Kumasi.

Albert hailed from Ahenema Kokoben in the Atwima-Kwanwoma district of the Ashanti Region.

He complained of stomach pain earlier in the day. However, it got severe later, and his life was left to rot in the hands of his mates, while some staff of the school look on.

According to reports, the teachers suspected that he has been infected with COVID-19.

This created some degree of agitation by students in the school.

However, test proved the student did not die of the deadly coronavirus disease.

A close door meeting is currently underway at the KNUST SHS with regional director of education, regional minister and management of the school.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

