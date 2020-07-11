Kuami Eugene reveals Release Date for ‘Son of Africa’ Album

Kuami Eugene has finally set a date for the release of his much-anticipated ‘Son of Africa’ album.

This follows an initial change in date due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, reports available to PlugTimes.com reveals.

Barring all hurdles, the Lynx Entertainment act has revealed that the ‘Son of Africa’ album will be made available on 9th October 2020.

The ‘Obiaato’ hitmaker announced this across his social media platforms.

He stated that “I’m Super Excited To Share With You The Date I’ll Be Dropping The #SonOfAfrica🤴🏾 Album. Thank you for patiently waiting and always being here for Me. I’m forever grateful for the Love! #RockStar💫”

I’m Super Excited To Share With You The Date I’ll Be Dropping The #SonOfAfrica🤴🏾 Album.

Thank you for patiently waiting and always being here for Me. I’m forever grateful for the Love! #RockStar💫 pic.twitter.com/P3JmEa02vD — #ROCKSTAR (@KuamiEugene) July 9, 2020

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

