Lady allegedly Poisoned to Death by Friend over iPhone 11 Birthday Gift

A Nigerian lady identified as Deborah has been reportedly poisoned to death by her female friend.

This occurred after she received an iPhone 11 as a birthday present on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

Affectionately called Debbie, she was celebrating her birthday party with close friends last night when the unfortunate happened.

This was first communicated on Twitter by a user: @Sonjoe_Kutuh

“A girl who celebrated birthday yesterday got poisoned to death cus someone bought an iPhone 11 for her. The evil in this world”

According to reports, this occurred at Makurdi in Benue state, Nigeria.

Debbie is also identified as a Level 300 Microbiology student.

VIDEO: Her name is Deborah. 300l Microbiology student. She died on her birthday yesterday. She was said to be poisoned by an envious evil friend of hers because she was gifted an iPhone 11. This is disheartening. I hope her perpetrator(s) get caught. #JusticeForDebbie 💔 🕯😢 https://t.co/oQUwqinxVc pic.twitter.com/t7I9xdfFZI — Sammy Gyang (Super Producer) (@sammygyang) July 5, 2020

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

