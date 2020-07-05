News

Lady allegedly Poisoned to Death by Friend over iPhone 11 Birthday Gift

PlugTimes.com July 5, 2020
Deborah poison iphone 11

A Nigerian lady identified as Deborah has been reportedly poisoned to death by her female friend.

This occurred after she received an iPhone 11 as a birthday present on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

Affectionately called Debbie, she was celebrating her birthday party with close friends last night when the unfortunate happened.

This was first communicated on Twitter by a user: @Sonjoe_Kutuh

“A girl who celebrated birthday yesterday got poisoned to death cus someone bought an iPhone 11 for her. The evil in this world”

According to reports, this occurred at Makurdi in Benue state, Nigeria.

Debbie is also identified as a Level 300 Microbiology student.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

