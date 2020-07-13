Man United 2 – 2 Southampton (EPL HIGHLIGHTS)

Manchester United has bottled away a top 4 opportunity, after drawing against Southampton on Monday night.

The Red Devils were the host and a Michael Obafemi‘s late equaliser ensured the former remain at 5th position.

Southampton’s Stuart Armstrong opened the scoring sheet in the 12th minute, however, Marcus Rashford cancelled the lead in the 20th.

Anthony made it two (2) some minutes before the half hour mark before Obafemi‘s late equaliser.

Watch the highlights below:



Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.